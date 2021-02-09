Acton police chase couple inquest: Misadventure verdict for teenage driver
A couple killed in a car crash after a high-speed police chase were not wearing seatbelts, an inquest heard.
Newlywed teenagers Patrick McDonagh and his pregnant wife Shauna died when their Renault Megane hit a coach on the A40 in Acton on 10 February 2019.
West London Coroner's Court previously heard how the couple drove past 57 vehicles on the wrong side of the road.
An inquest jury found that 19-year-old Mr McDonagh's death was by misadventure.
His 18-year-old wife was found to have died as a result of a road traffic collision.
The inquest heard that officers believed the McDonaghs might have been linked to a robbery in Pinner in which samurai swords were used.
It was later revealed that the couple were not connected to this crime.
Summarising the evidence, Coroner Chinyere Inyama said an officer saw Mr McDonagh jump a red light near Eastcote Tube station.
As officers approached, the Renault sped off and the police chase started.
Helicopter footage played in court showed the Megane weaving its way through traffic along the A40 from the Polish War Memorial towards Hangar Lane.
With police in pursuit, the car crossed over on to the wrong side of the road just after the Gypsy Corner junction. Pursing officers halted their pursuit at this point.
Aerial footage showed the Renault dodge 57 oncoming vehicles for about a minute before it collided head-on with a coach and burst into flames. The McDonaghs, originally from Dublin, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The inquest heard that Mr McDonagh drove on for nearly five miles, at speeds of up to 80mph, after he was spotted by police.
A second passenger, Michael McDonagh, was wearing a seatbelt and survived the crash, the inquest heard.
Post-mortem tests gave Mr McDonagh's cause of death as a "traumatic rupture of the aorta", while his wife was found to have died from head, chest and adnominal injuries.