Sven Badzak death: Teenager arrested over aspiring lawyer's fatal stabbing
A teenager has been arrested over the murder of an aspiring lawyer who was attacked as he went to buy a bagel.
Sven Badzak, 22, died after being stabbed in Kilburn, north-west London, on Saturday.
A 16-year-old also suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to escape into a shop, and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.
Police said a 17-year-old male was being held at an east London police station.
On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with Mr Badzak's mother "and her family in mourning the loss of her son".
Mr Badzak, who was working for his father's construction company and hoped to do a law conversion course, was waiting outside a bagel shop with a friend when the pair were attacked.
As they were chased they became separated and Mr Badzak fell to the ground and stabbed.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died of multiple stab wounds.