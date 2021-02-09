Terror plotter rapped about bombing, Old Bailey told
- Published
A man who planned an Islamic State-inspired terror attack made a rap recording in which he stated "I'll be sending bombs and you'll be getting smoked", a court has heard.
Sahayb Abu, 27, from south-east London, denies preparing for a terrorist attack by buying a sword as well as two blades and combat clothing.
His brother Muhamed Abu, 32, denies knowing what Sahayb was planning and failing to report him to the police.
They are on trial at the Old Bailey.
The court heard Sahayb had written that Islam was about "killing infidels".
Prosecutor John McGuinness QC told jurors that the brothers had "extremist views and violent mindsets" and that they supported the "beliefs, the aims and methods of Islamic State".
The court heard that one audio message Muhamed, from Dagenham, east London, had sent his younger brother contained a rap saying: "Let's get merky, let's get hurty, I've got got bombs that are just worthy… I will attack man."
The court was told that "merky' meant killing people.
Sahayb, from South Norwood, Croydon, replied with a rap, saying: "Got my under armour on, cos I gotta stay strong.... I'll be sending bombs and you'll be getting smoked."
The court heard that he continued: "You'll be getting crushed under my boot… I'll send you to the clouds, 10 shots in your chest."
Mr McGuinness said Sahayb's preparations for a terror attack included buying a sword, a knife, balaclavas, fingerless gloves and a combat vest.
When buying the vest he had asked the seller if it "could stop a bullet", Mr McGuinness added.
Commenting on a YouTube video, Sahayb had written "Islam is for war, hostage-taking and killing infidels", the court heard.
It is also alleged that Sahayb forwarded messages to himself containing quotations that stated the killing and the spilling of blood of the "kafir" - unbelievers - was permissible.
The court heard Sahayb had regularly searched online for the Islamic State (IS), researched embassies in London and looked up the date of the Manchester Arena bombing.
Both men were arrested on 9 July last year.
The defendant denied in a police interview being an IS supporter. He said he had searched for IS as he wanted to find out what had happened to two of his other brothers who were reported as having travelled to Syria in 2015.
The court heard he told police that he had had the combat vest, balaclavas, gloves and hat because he parodied rap or drill videos and said he was in possession of an 18in knife because it "looked cool".
Muhamed told the police IS was "a cancer, a tumour that needed to be excised from the face of the earth", the court was told.
The trial continues.