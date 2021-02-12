Chinese New Year: Londoners virtually celebrate Year of the Ox
London usually hosts some of the biggest Chinese New Year celebrations outside Asia, but this year they have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Each year, Chinatown would be crammed with crowds attracted to performances, food stalls and decorations.
However, the London Chinatown Chinese Association (LCCA) is urging people to follow lockdown rules and stay at home.
The LCCA has created a "virtual celebration" which will be streamed on its YouTube channel on 14 February.
Lawrence Lee, from the LCCA, told the BBC: "Normally we have about 700,000 people attending our celebration here with five stages, dance troupes from China and a parade.
"But this year it's impossible to do."
He added he would "normally be celebrating with my children and having a wonderful time, but this year it will only be me and my wife.
"So we will have a meal and watch the online performances."
Alva and her husband Steve, who live on the Isle of Dogs, are keeping their children entertained with Chinese New Year themed arts and crafts.
Five-year-old Libby and three-year-old Ally drew oxen and created a lion hat from a cardboard box.
Steve said the family "used to visit museums where they'd put on shows to explain Chinese New Year, helping the girls understand their culture.
"That's something we'll miss."
However, he said they "have bought a whole new shelf of books about Chinese New Year" to make up for it.
Alva added: "We planned to go back to Hong Kong, but we can't do that, so we might have a virtual party with my parents instead."
Libby said she had "done lots of craft and made food" before practising her lion dance.
Chinese New Year is usually the "busiest business day" according to Simon Tang, who owns four bakeries in Chinatown.
"People like to celebrate with cakes," he said. "They have parties and we share buns, which are nice and sweet for a happy new year traditionally.
"Many of our bakeries are closed and staff are on furlough, but we still do deliveries.
"I think Chinatown is missed by Londoners and we miss our customers. It's best everybody stays at home and stays safe."
He added that it was apt this year will be the Year of the Ox.
"The ox is a very hard-working animal in the zodiac. It will be a very challenging year but through perseverance we hope everybody can be healthy and prosperous," he said.
Chinese post-graduate Gong Xinyu, 22, recently moved to London and said she was "disappointed" the celebrations were cancelled.
But she agrees that stopping "dangerous gatherings" was the right thing to do.
"We can still eat traditional food and FaceTime our families, so technology can help us," she said.