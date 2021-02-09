BBC News

Railway worker killed by passenger train near Surbiton

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionSouth Western Railway said a person was struck by a train "between Surbiton and Weybridge this morning".

A rail worker who was hit by a passenger train has died.

The 30-year-old man from Hampshire was struck by a service operated by South Western Railway near Surbiton, Kingston, south-west London, shortly after 11:30 GMT.

Power to the tracks was switched off to allow emergency services access to the scene.

Major disruption is expected on all routes in and out of Waterloo until 19.00.

A South Western Railway spokesperson said: "We are very sorry to report that a person was struck by a train between Surbiton and Weybridge this morning.

"Despite treatment they were pronounced dead at the scene."

His family have been informed.

British Transport Police said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the very sad death of a railway worker.

"Our deepest condolences are with the man's family who are being supported by specially trained officers."

