Railway worker killed by passenger train near Surbiton
A rail worker who was hit by a passenger train has died.
The 30-year-old man from Hampshire was struck by a service operated by South Western Railway near Surbiton, Kingston, south-west London, shortly after 11:30 GMT.
Power to the tracks was switched off to allow emergency services access to the scene.
Major disruption is expected on all routes in and out of Waterloo until 19.00.
A South Western Railway spokesperson said: "We are very sorry to report that a person was struck by a train between Surbiton and Weybridge this morning.
"Despite treatment they were pronounced dead at the scene."
His family have been informed.
British Transport Police said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the very sad death of a railway worker.
"Our deepest condolences are with the man's family who are being supported by specially trained officers."