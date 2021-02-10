Croydon stabbings: Killed man 'was destined for greatness'
- Published
- comments
- Comments
A man who was fatally stabbed in south London "was destined for greatness", his family has said.
Lavaun Witter was found dead in a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, after 20:00 GMT on Friday.
In a statement, his family described the 22-year-old as "a legend" who had "wanted to fly high".
At least 10 other people were stabbed in different parts of south London on Friday night but police said there was "nothing to connect these incidents".
Mr Witter's family said his death had left them "absolutely devastated... and his local community is distraught".
"No one could have seen this coming. Lavaun was destined for greatness and he wanted to fly high.
"He just wanted to have a good life and to take care of his family," they said.
Another man was also stabbed in the same attack and taken to hospital before police arrived, according to the Met Police. His condition is not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and Scotland Yard has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Kate Kieran said: "We know that a group of males attended the address and an altercation occurred which resulted in Lavaun being fatally injured."
"Someone knows who did this and I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything shortly after 20:00 on Friday evening to come forward," she added.