Sven Badzak death: Second teen arrested over fatal stabbing
A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was attacked as he went to buy a bagel.
Sven Badzak, 22, died after being stabbed in Kilburn, north-west London, on Saturday.
The Met said a 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and was being questioned. A 17-year-old who was held on Tuesday is also in custody.
A 16-year-old boy who was also injured in the attack remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Mr Badzak worked for his father's construction company and had been hoping to do a law conversion course.
The 22-year-old had been waiting outside a bagel shop with his friend before he was killed.
A post-mortem examination found he died of multiple stab wounds.
On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with Mr Badzak's mother "and her family in mourning the loss of her son".