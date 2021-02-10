BBC News

Sven Badzak death: Second teen arrested over fatal stabbing

image copyrightMetropolitan Police
image captionSven Badzak was fatally stabbed in Kilburn on Saturday

A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was attacked as he went to buy a bagel.

Sven Badzak, 22, died after being stabbed in Kilburn, north-west London, on Saturday.

The Met said a 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and was being questioned. A 17-year-old who was held on Tuesday is also in custody.

A 16-year-old boy who was also injured in the attack remains in a stable condition in hospital.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionTwo people have been arrested over the 22-year-old's death

Mr Badzak worked for his father's construction company and had been hoping to do a law conversion course.

The 22-year-old had been waiting outside a bagel shop with his friend before he was killed.

A post-mortem examination found he died of multiple stab wounds.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with Mr Badzak's mother "and her family in mourning the loss of her son".

