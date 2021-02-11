Dylan Freeman: Mother who suffocated son with sponge detained
- Published
A mother who suffocated her disabled 10-year-old boy after reaching her "wits' end" during lockdown has been detained in hospital indefinitely.
Dylan Freeman's body was found in Acton, west London, on 16 August with a sponge in his mouth.
His mother Olga Freeman pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
The judge said Dylan was "an indirect victim of interruption to normal life caused by the Covid-19 pandemic."
Freeman was sentenced to a hospital order under the Mental Health Act without a limit of time.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said it was a "rare and desperately sad" case.
Dylan had autism, Cohen syndrome - which is linked to abnormalities in many parts of the body - and significant difficulties with language and communication.
Prosecutor Gareth Patterson QC said Dylan required round-the-clock care and had attended a special school five days a week but had been unable to go during the lockdown.
This took a toll on Freeman, the court heard.
Mr Patterson added: "Last year during the first lockdown and through the summer she struggled more and more with her son.
"Eventually she suffered a mental health breakdown."
Police found Dylan in a bedroom lying on his back covered by a duvet after Freeman had walked into a police station to report she had killed her child.
A post-mortem found he died from restriction of the airways from pieces of sponge that he been stuffed in his mouth.
Psychiatrist Dr Martin Lock said Freeman had "developed psychotic symptoms when under very heavy stress because of the Covid-19 lockdown".
Requests were made to increase support for Dylan's care but Ealing Council appeared to be "slow" in responding, the court heard.
'Wits' end'
Mr Patterson said: "The council does seem to have been slow in determining her requests for increased financial assistance and she felt let down by the council."
The court heard a serious case review was expected to conclude shortly.
Sentencing Freeman, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the burden of looking after Dylan meant she had reached her "wits' end".
She added: "I have no doubt at all that you were a remarkably loving and dedicated mother to a vulnerable child until multiple pressures overwhelmed you and your mind was swamped by a destructive illness with florid psychotic elements."