Covid: Man denies giving woman, 92, fake vaccine
A man has denied tricking a 92-year-old woman out of £260 for a fake coronavirus vaccination.
David Chambers is accused of administering the fake vaccine to Kathleen Martin at her Surbiton home on 30 December for £160 and returning five days later for a further £100.
The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty at Kingston Crown Court to two counts of fraud and one count of battery.
Judge Judith Coello set a trial date for 9 August.
Mr Chambers, from Surbiton, appeared at court via a video-link from Wandsworth Prison and was remanded in custody.
In the UK, coronavirus vaccines are free of charge and available through the NHS.
