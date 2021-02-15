Boy, 7, given appointment for Covid vaccine
By Nick Johnson
BBC News
- Published
A mother has said she is "hugely concerned" after her young son was offered the Covid-19 vaccine.
In an email Kim Quinn's son's GP surgery in Holborn, central London, confirmed seven-year-old Jamie Stokes had been booked in for his vaccination.
This was despite children under 16, even those with health conditions, not being in line for the vaccine.
North Central London (NCL) CCG described it as an "isolated incident" and apologised.
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Quinn said she was surprised when she received the call from Grays Inn Medical Practice in Grays Inn Road, which had booked Jamie in for the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.
She said: "The call surprised me and I asked the lady if she was sure.
"Due to my apprehension, she offered to book me a phone consultation with a doctor to go through any questions or concerns I might have had."
The surgery then sent an email confirming an appointment for her son, who was born with only one kidney and also has pustular psoriasis which requires regular medication.
Last year, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "This vaccine will not be used for children. It hasn't been tested on children. And the reason is that the likelihood of children having significant detriment if they catch Covid-19 is very, very low."
NCL CCG, which commissions services at Grays Inn Medical Practice, said that if Jamie had turned up for his appointment "the ID check and safeguards in place at the site would have ensured that [he] was not given the vaccine".
Ms Quinn added: "I'm so glad I went with my motherly instinct and checked before taking Jamie for his appointment for the vaccine.
"I can't help but think, what if I had thought 'this is great' and just taken him, then what?"