Sven Badzak death: Third held arrested over fatal stabbing
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an aspiring lawyer who was attacked as he went to buy a bagel in north-west London.
Sven Badzak, 22, was stabbed to death in Kilburn on 6 February.
Scotland Yard said a 20-year-old man had been arrested on Sunday morning. He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.
Two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, who were previously held over Mr Badzak's death have both been bailed.
Mr Badzak worked for his father's construction company and had been hoping to do a law conversion course.
He had been waiting outside a bagel shop with a 16-year-old friend before he was killed.
A post-mortem examination found he died of multiple stab wounds.
Mr Badzak's 16-year-old friend was also found with stab wounds and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with Mr Badzak's mother "and her family in mourning the loss of her son".