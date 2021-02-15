BBC News

Sven Badzak death: Fourth murder arrest over stabbing

image captionSven Badzak has been described by his mother as someone "who would never raise a hand unless he was going to lift you up"

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an aspiring lawyer who was attacked as he went to buy a bagel in north-west London.

Sven Badzak, 22, was chased and then stabbed in Kilburn on 6 February.

Scotland Yard said a 19-year-old man who was arrested on Monday morning remains in custody.

A 20-year-old man previously held over Mr Badzak's death also remains in custody. Two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, have been bailed.

His mother Jasna Badzak has described her son as someone "who would never raise a hand unless he was going to lift you up", and said he had a "lifetime of opportunities in front of him".

image captionPolice have now arrested four people on suspicion of murder

