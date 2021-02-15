Parsons Green: Police name victim of 'tragic' stabbing as Hani Soloman
- Published
An 18-year-old man fatally stabbed in south-west London has been named.
Hani Soloman was found following reports of a fight in Ackmar Road, near Parsons Green Tube station, on Thursday evening.
Mr Solomon, from Wandsworth, died at the scene, police said.
A 23-year-old man, who took himself to hospital with injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains under a police guard in hospital.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Soloman died due to a knife injury to the chest, police said.
Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said: "My thoughts are with the friends and family of Hani who are still coming to terms with his tragic death and I want to assure them that we are working round the clock to track down those responsible.
"I would still like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area. "
A 20-year-old man who was also taken to hospital with a stab injury has since been discharged.