Met Police forensic scientist accused of mishandling evidence
A Met Police forensic scientist has appeared in court accused of mishandling laboratory evidence for nearly a decade.
Ursula Collins, 41, from Mitcham, has been charged with eight counts of misconduct in a public office following an investigation by the Met Police.
It is alleged Ms Collins failed to correctly store exhibits and caused "undue delay" to investigations.
She did not enter a plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The Met said it referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in 2018, which directed that an investigation be carried out by the force.
The charges relate to dates between September 2009 and March 2018.
Acting Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring granted Ms Collins unconditional bail.
She will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on 16 March.