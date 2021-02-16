Deptford stabbing: Drill rapper Bis killed in 'merciless' attack
- Published
A drill rapper was stabbed repeatedly in a "savage and merciless" killing after becoming upset at "disrespect" over a dead friend, a court has heard.
Crosslon Davis, 20, suffered nine wounds to his head, back and chest, in Deptford in south-east London on 6 December 2019, the Old Bailey was told.
Elijah Morgan and Jedaiah Param deny murder. Two unidentified men joined them in the attack, the jury heard.
Brian O'Neill QC told jurors: "Crosslon Davis did not stand a chance."
Mr Davis, known as Bis, was said to be a highly regarded drill artist who was a member of the Harlem Spartans - a hip-hop collective mainly based in Kennington, south London.
On 5 December he had filmed a music video in Kennington and Cambridge, accompanied by friends including Elhaj Diarrassouba, the court heard.
During the journey back to London, Mr Davis became angry with someone on the phone, jurors were told.
'Murder in mind'
Mr O'Neill said: "Rightly or wrongly, he got the impression the person on the other end of the phone was being disrespectful about 'Latz'."
Latz, real name Latwaan Griffiths, was a fellow Harlem Spartan who had been stabbed to death in July 2018.
Mr Diarrassouba - also known as Els - suggested they meet the caller to sort it out and they arrived in the Deptford Creek area at 01:15 GMT.
The jury heard that at this point Mr Davis, who was armed with a mallet, opened the rear door of a cab and tried to attack 20-year-old Mr Morgan, who is from Norwood.
The cab sped off but the occupants got out and ran back, the court heart.
Mr Davis was then set upon by the two defendants and two other unidentified assailants, it was alleged.
CCTV showed Mr Diarrassouba trying to stop the attack, Mr O'Neill said.
The prosecutor added: "Those four armed men had murder in their mind and were intent on killing Crosslon Davis."
The trial continues.