Bus drivers: About 2,000 Unite members strike over pay and conditions
- Published
Bus passengers in London will face disruption this week as drivers stage a series of strikes in disputes over pay and conditions.
More than 2,000 members of the Unite union, who are employed by French-owned RATP, began taking action on Monday.
Unite says terms and conditions are being "attacked", with some drivers facing a pay cut of £2,500 a year.
Transport for London said industrial action would only affect a small proportion of the capital's buses.
RATP operates three subsidiaries across the London bus network: London United, London Sovereign and Quality Line.
'Pushed against the wall'
Drivers for London United, which provides bus services in south and west London, started a three-day strike on Monday, while those at Quality Line, based at a depot in Epsom, Surrey, will take action on Monday and Tuesday.
Unite members at London Sovereign, which runs services on routes in north-west London, walked out on Monday and will do so again on 3 March.
The union said: "Our members have no option other than to fight back against these attacks, while recognising the disruption caused.
"They are reluctant to take strike action at a time of national emergency, but feel they have been pushed against the wall."
Transport for London said: "Customers should check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys, while remembering the government's advice to continue to stay at home if they can.
"We urge all parties to sit down and talk through the issues to try and resolve them as soon as possible."