Surge testing in New Addington after South African variant found
Extra Covid-19 tests are to be made available in an area of south London after a case of the South African variant was detected.
Surge testing will now be targeted at homes within the CR0 postcode in New Addington, Croydon.
Residents have been "strongly encouraged" by the government to take a test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.
No additional measures are in place and normal lockdown rules apply.
The additional testing is expected to last for two weeks and anyone who receives a positive result will be asked to self-isolate immediately.
Croydon Council staff will also be making door-to-door visits to deliver home test kits to some addresses in the area.
Residents who are clinically extremely vulnerable should continue to follow shielding guidance and should not leave their home to get a test.
The area is the latest in the UK where a Covid-19 case with the variant, but without a link to international travel, has been identified.