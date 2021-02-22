BBC News

Tottenham stabbing: Murder probe as man dies

image captionEmergency services attended the scene at about 16:00 GMT

A man has been stabbed to death in north London.

Officers were called to West Green Road in Tottenham at about 16:00 GMT, following reports of a stabbing, the Met Police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found with stab injuries and died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A murder investigation has been launched. There have been no arrests and a crime scene remains in place.

