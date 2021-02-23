Tottenham stabbing: Second teen charged with murder
- Published
A second teenager has been charged with the murder of a minicab driver found dead inside a car in north London.
Gabriel Bringye was found inside a vehicle on Jarrow Road, Tottenham, just before 19:30 GMT on Wednesday night.
The 37-year-old, who was from the Tottenham area, was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.
The 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on Saturday, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.
The Met did not say what the outcome of the hearing was.
It comes after a 15-year-old boy appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday morning charged with Mr Bringye's murder and handling stolen property.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 23 February.
A third teenager, a 15-year-old boy - who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder, remains in custody at a north London police station, the Met said.