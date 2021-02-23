Car smashes into Newham house in early hours
A car has crashed into the living room of a house in east London.
The three people who were in the house, on the corner of Keogh Road and Carnarvon Road in Newham, escaped from the building unharmed.
The driver of the car was treated at the scene by paramedics but was not seriously injured, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
The crash happened in the early hours of Tuesday on a section of road designated a Low Traffic Neighbourhood.
LTNs are areas where traffic calming is used to discourage drivers from using roads as so-called rat-runs.
Residents and cycling groups in the area have previously complained about cars parked on both sides of the road, making passing difficult.
Common measures to stop vehicles using local streets as cuts-throughs include filter systems and temporary bollards.