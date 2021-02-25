Coronavirus: Nearly 70,000 Covid lockdown fines handed out
- Published
Nearly 70,000 fines have been given to people in England and Wales for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules, new data shows.
National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) figures show 68,952 fines were issued between 27 March and 14 February.
More than 10,000 of those fines have been given to people in London.
NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt voiced his frustration at the "small number of completely defiant and irresponsible people".
"We are still in a really dangerous stage of a pandemic which has killed more than 120,000 people," he added.
He said the rules were "really clear" and hit out at those people "who have no regard for the safety of themselves or others".
A total of 272 fines at the maximum level of £10,000 have so far been issued to people organising gatherings of more than 30 people.
Figures show 2,344 fines were given to people for breaches of face-covering regulations between 15 June and 14 February.
The Met said 350 of those were handed out across the Transport for London (TfL) network and that officers would continue to be tough on people who flout the rules.
Commander Alex Murray said: "We all welcome the roadmap announcement by the government.
"However, right now the restrictions have not changed and we must all continue to follow the rules to save lives."
He added: "It has been deeply frustrating that a small minority have feigned ignorance by holding parties or large gatherings, while others lay in hospital dying or suffering with the effects of the virus."
The force recently broke up a wedding party at a school in Hackney, east London, at which about 150 people are thought to have gathered.
Two people were referred for the maximum £10,000 fine following a police investigation.