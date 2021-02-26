Hussein Egal: Bus driver jailed for wife's 'Covid-19 row' murder
- Published
A bus driver who claimed he murdered his wife after she threatened to throw him out for having Covid-19 has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.
Hussein Egal used a table leg, ladder and meat cleaver during his "frenzied" assault on Maryan Ismail last April.
The 66-year-old, from Edmonton in north London, was found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Imposing a life sentence, Judge Mark Lucraft QC said Egal he had shown "little if any remorse".
During the trial, the court heard Ms Ismail, who worked as a school cleaner, suffered 70 injuries, with the most severe to her head and chest.
The court heard Egal admitted carrying out the killing at the couple's home in South Mall, but denied it was murder.
Egal gave police a number of explanations for the killing, telling one officer he had coronavirus and he should stay away from him.
He claimed when he told his wife he was infected, she told him to get out and die on the street, the court heard.
According to Egal, he responded by telling her: "I will kill you first."
Prosecutor Alison Hunter QC told jurors he had shown no signs of having Covid-19. She also rejected his claim to have been mentally ill at the time, saying Egal had had the presence of mind to wash a bloody meat cleaver and dispose of his wife's mobile phone.
During his sentencing remarks, Judge Lucraft said antibody tests showed Ms Ismail did not have the virus. The defendant had refused to be tested.
He said: "It seems to me that, on all the evidence here, you were someone in the middle of an intense rage at the moment of the killing and for whatever reason were intent on killing your wife."