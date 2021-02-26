HS2 protest: Final activist removed from Euston tunnel
The ninth and final activist has left a tunnel near Euston station that was dug in protest at the HS2 rail project.
The protester, known as Bradley, was removed from the tunnel in Euston Square Gardens on Friday morning, HS2 Ltd said.
The network of tunnels, dug in secret by HS2 Rebellion protesters, was discovered on 26 January.
HS2 Ltd said emergency services had "risked lives" to help the activists.
The protester, who was the ninth person to be removed from the tunnel, raised two fingers in a peace sign as he was put into an ambulance.
A crowd gathered nearby cheered and shouted "we love you Bradley".
He spent 31 days in the tunnel, which is thought to be about 100ft (30m) long.
On Thursday, Dan Hooper - better known as Swampy - left the site along with two other activists.
Earlier in February, a High Court judge had ordered the demonstrators to leave the tunnel network.
The judge also rejected an application for an order to stop HS2 removing the protesters.
A spokesperson said HS2 Ltd accepted people's right to protest peacefully, but added that its staff and the emergency services had "risked lives" to "ensure the well-being of those who placed themselves in such a dangerous situation".
In a statement, HS2 urged environmental organisations to "support a project that will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads and help the country's fight against climate change".
HS2 Rebellion alleges HS2 is the "most expensive, wasteful and destructive project in UK history" and that it is "set to destroy or irreparably damage 108 ancient woodlands and 693 wildlife sites".