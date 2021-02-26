Covid-19: Pride in London parade to return in September
The streets of the capital are once again set to be filled with thousands of people taking part in the Pride in London parade.
The event, which usually takes place every summer, was not staged last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The government's recent timetable for easing lockdown restrictions has helped organisers to set a date for the event.
London Pride will return to the capital on 11 September, organisers say.
It is the UK's biggest LGBT pride festival, with organisers estimating the 2019 parade was attended by more than 1.5 million people.
More than 100 Pride events were cancelled or postponed last year.
Michael Salter-Church and Alison Camps, co-chairs of Pride in London, said: "Now we have the roadmap from the government, we're working closely with the mayor's office, Westminster City Council and other key bodies in London to finalise what our plans will look like.
"We'll be announcing further details of the event, including what format it will take and how to participate or volunteer, in due course. We will continue to monitor and adhere to the necessary health guidance.
"Naturally, we can't wait to bring all of our wonderful communities together again and stand with them to champion LGBT+ rights across the capital and beyond."
They added that they were also working on a way to mark Pride's traditional anniversary in the summer.