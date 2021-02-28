Paddington stabbing: Police name Ahmed Beker as victim
Police have named a man stabbed to death in central London on Friday as Ahmed Beker.
Officers found the 19-year-old with stab wounds on Paddington Green, Westminster, shortly before 21.15 GMT.
Despite treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
No arrests have been made. A Section 60 order is in place granting police additional stop and search powers in the area until 14.00 on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place at Westminster Mortuary on Sunday.
Police said Mr Beker lived in the area.
