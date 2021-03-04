Abbey Road sign sells at auction for £37,000
A street sign from London's Abbey Road has sold for more than £37,000.
The plaque from the street that is home to the famous recording studios, and featured on a Beatles album cover, exceeded expectations at the sale.
It was predicted to sell for between £1,000 and £2,000 at auction but eventually went for £37,200.
The white, black and red sign was created in 1967 by Sir Misha Black and was one of 275 signs being sold on behalf of Westminster City Council.
Overall, the lots sold for a total of £143,517 and saw last-minute bidding from all over the world, from Australia to Canada to Europe.
'Absolutely flabbergasted'
Other signs sold included two for Eaton Place W1, which fetched £2,728 each, while New Cavendish Street W1 sold for £2,728 and Ebury Bridge Road SW1 sold for £1,364.
Auctioneer Catherine Southon, from Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers, said: "As a south Londoner myself, the project of selling the London street signs has been enormous fun from start to finish, and an honour to be involved in.
"I have been absolutely flabbergasted by the interest in the auction and the competitive bidding from all over the world."
Abbey Road Studios is one of the most famous recording studios in the world.
Originally a nine-bedroom house built in 1829, it was purchased in 1928 by the Gramophone Company, which went on to convert it into the world's first purpose-built recording studio.
While initially a venue for classical recordings, the studios' repertoire soon embraced jazz and big bands as well as Sir Cliff Richard and, most famously, The Beatles.