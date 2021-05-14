Drain-spotting: The people who keep their minds in the gutter

Arthur Hassall, in his 1850 book, Microscopic Examination of the Water Supplied to the Inhabitants of London (if your local library's copies are all checked out, the 412,000-page thriller can be read here) wrote of the company, "It is water the most disgusting which I have ever examined. When I first saw the water of the Southwark Company [before the merger], I thought it as bad as it could be, but this far exceeded it in the peculiarly repulsive character of living contents."