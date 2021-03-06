Child dies after being rescued from fire in Greenwich flat
A child has died following a fire in a block of flats in south London.
A woman and two children were rescued from the top floor of a split-level maisonette on Russett Way, Greenwich, just before 06:00 GMT.
All three were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where one of the children died.
The fire service said six engines and about 40 firefighters were called to the blaze, which was brought under control at about 07:00.
Fire crews from Greenwich, Lewisham, Deptford, New Cross, Lee Green and East Greenwich were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by London Fire Brigade and the Met Police.
