Sarah Everard: Family 'desperate' to see missing woman
- Published
The family of a woman who has been missing since Wednesday say they long to see her again and have urged anyone with information to contact police.
Sarah Everard, 33, was last seen at a friend's house in Leathwaite Road in Clapham, London, at about 21:00 GMT when she left through the back gate.
She is thought to have walked across Clapham Common, and was due to arrive home in Brixton 50 minutes later.
Her family said not being in contact was "totally out of character" for her.
"With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah," they said.
"She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this.
"We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well.
"We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police.
"No piece of information is too insignificant."
Detectives said after Ms Everard left her friend's house, she went onto the A205 South Circular and is thought to have crossed Clapham Common.
It is unclear whether she returned to her home.
Officers have released a CCTV image of her taken earlier in the evening when she went to Sainsbury's to buy a bottle of wine before heading to her friend's house.
She was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern and turquoise and orange trainers.
She was also thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.
Police have asked people to check dashcam and doorbell footage from these areas:
- The A205 South Circular around Clapham Common
- Cavendish Road
- New Park Road
- Brixton Hill
- Brixton Water Lane
Specialist officers and volunteers from London Search and Rescue are carrying out searches in the area of Clapham Common and the walking route between Clapham and Brixton.
Det Ch Insp Ian Kenward said: "We are also growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and have officers working round the clock to try and find her.
"I would ask anybody who was in the Clapham Common area on Wednesday night to think about whether you saw Sarah or any suspicious activity around the time of her disappearance."
He added officers were investigating lots of enquiries but said he did not want to go into specifics.
"We will continue searching as long as we need to," he said.