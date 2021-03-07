Sarah Everard: Police confirm last sighting of missing woman
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since Wednesday in south London have confirmed where she was last seen.
Sarah Everard, 33, was last spotted on CCTV walking alone on the A205 Poynders Road, from the junction with Cavendish Road, in the direction of Tulse Hill.
The time was about 21:30 GMT, 30 minutes after she had left her friend's home in Leathwaite Road, Clapham.
Her walk home to Brixton was expected to have taken her 50 minutes.
Detectives said it was unclear whether she returned to her home address but think she may have walked across Clapham Common.
An extensive investigation is under way, including searches and house-to-house inquiries, to establish whether there were any further sightings of Ms Everard beyond that which was captured on CCTV.
The investigation continues to be treated as a missing person's inquiry, but due to its complex nature and concerns for her welfare, the Met's Specialist Crime Command is now leading the case.
Her family said it was "totally out of character" for her to not be in contact with them.
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin said: "I would like to stress that there is no information at this stage to suggest anything untoward may have happened to Sarah.
"The focus remains on returning her home to her family safe and well and that is our number one priority.
"I would like to thank Sarah's family and friends, the local community and members of the public for their help to raise awareness of this appeal and for coming forward with information.
"I would urge anybody who has information or noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact us if you haven't already. "
She was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern and turquoise and orange trainers.
She was also thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.
Detectives have urged people to check any dashcam or doorbell cameras for sightings of her, particularly along these roads:
- The A205 South Circular around Clapham Common
- Cavendish Road
- New Park Road
- Brixton Hill
- Brixton Water Lane