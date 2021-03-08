International Women's Day: All-female Met Police team tackle violent crime
- Published
The Metropolitan Police has held its first ever all-female operation to help tackle robbery and violent crime.
Callouts in the south London boroughs of Lambeth and Southwark on Saturday evening were all dealt with by women to mark International Women's Day.
The Met, which is led by Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, has 32,455 police officers - of whom 9,096 are female.
Acting Insp Becky Perkins said bringing women together "showcased" the force's capabilities.
"We have women of all ages, backgrounds and cultures working at the Met who have come together for this operation to further highlight the diversity within our service," she said.
Every role during the shift from driver to prisoner processing, evidence review, undercover plain clothes officers and staff who went on patrols in the robbery hotspots was carried out by a woman, she added.
A number of stop-and-searches led to an arrest for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug during the shift.
An officer also arrested a man for a violent offence and a woman for criminal damage, a spokeswoman said.
Insp Perkins said the shift "allowed officers to not only feel empowered in their current roles but to feel inspired to advance their careers further".
"What I have found personally is that those that have taken part were really excited to do so and are proud of being a pivotal part of helping keep London safe," she said.
She added that she hopes that more women from ethnic minorities will think about joining the force.