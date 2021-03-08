Sarah Everard: Police speak to 'over 750 people' as search continues
Detectives searching for a missing woman last seen five days ago have "spoken to over 750 people" for information.
Sarah Everard was last spotted on CCTV walking alone in Clapham, south London, along the A205 Poynders Road, from the junction with Cavendish Road, in the direction of Tulse Hill.
Police have received more than 100 calls from the public since Wednesday.
The Met said efforts to find Ms Everard continue "at pace".
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwinsaid: "This is definitely a missing person investigation at the moment, but I remain open-minded as to all possibilities in the investigation.
"We are currently knocking on doors. We've spoken to over 750 different people and addresses have been visited."
Ms Everard was last seen at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday - 30 minutes after she had left her friend's home in Leathwaite Road, Clapham.
Her walk home to Brixton was expected to have taken her 50 minutes.
Police said it was unclear whether she returned to her home address but think she may have walked across Clapham Common.
The 33-year-old's family said it was "totally out of character" for her to not be in contact with them.
Det Ch Insp Goodwin urged people to check any dashcam or doorbell cameras for sightings of her, particularly along these roads:
- Brixton Water Lane
- The A205 South Circular around Clapham Common
- Cavendish Road
- New Park Road
- Brixton Hill