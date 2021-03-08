BBC News

Tottenham stabbings: One dead and two injured near White Hart Lane station

image captionThree men were attacked on Penshurst Road near White Hart Lane train station

A 19-year-old man has died and another teenager is in hospital after a stabbing in Tottenham, north London.

Three men were attacked shortly before 14:00 GMT on Penshurst Road near White Hart Lane station, the Met Police said.

Air ambulance crews treated the 19-year-old victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, aged 18, was taken to hospital with stab wounds, while a third victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service said: "We sent two ambulance crews, three medics in cars and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a man died at the scene. A second man was treated and taken to a major trauma centre."

