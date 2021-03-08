Lewisham flat fire that killed boy, 5, 'started deliberately'
- Published
A fire which claimed the life of a five-year-old boy in south London is believed to have been started deliberately, police have said.
A 34-year-old woman and two boys were rescued from a maisonette in Russett Way in Lewisham on Saturday, just before 06:00 GMT.
They were taken to hospital where one of the boys died. Nobody else was involved in the fire, the Met said.
Wider family members have been informed of the loss, the force added.
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: "Our specialist officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss."
He also appealed for the public to assist them "to increase our understanding of what has led to this tragic incident and provide the family with answers".
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.