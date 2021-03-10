Wandsworth surge testing starts after South Africa variant found
- Published
Surge testing for coronavirus has started in south London after cases of the South Africa variant were detected.
People living in the SW11 and SW15 postcode areas have been asked to take a test, even if they are not showing symptoms.
A small number of cases of people with the variant were identified in Putney Heath, Roehampton and Battersea.
Wandsworth Council said the cases could not be tracked back to international travel.
It added that residents could pick up a home test or arrange an appointment this week. Some home testing kits would also be delivered to people in the area.
There is no evidence that the South Africa variant causes more serious illness for the vast majority of people who become infected.
As with the original version, the risk is highest for people who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions.