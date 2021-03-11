Rushanara Ali: 'End of distressing period' for MP after 'stream of abuse'
A Labour MP exposed to a stream of harassment by a constituent is marking "the end of a distressing period" after her abuser was sentenced in court.
Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali lived "in a constant state of fear" when faced with an 18-month hate campaign by Hussain Sha, during which he threatened to kill her.
Sha, 42, said he would "blow up her office terrorist-style with petrol".
He was banned from contacting members of parliament for 12 years.
As well as being made a subject of the 12-year restraining order, which requires him to ask a court's permission before contacting any MP, he was sentenced to a three-year community order and 120 hours of community service.
'Jo Cox-style'
Snaresbrook Crown Court had heard how Sha sent hundreds of threatening emails to Ms Ali, her staff and some of her family members, the court heard.
Many contained racist slurs and in one message, sent to a family member, he threatened to go to Ms Ali's office "with a hand [gun] to do her Jo Cox-style".
He also sent abusive and threatening messages to then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs, former Home Secretary Sajid Javid, former Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick and Ms Ali's Labour predecessor Oona King.
Sha, of Bethnal Green, admitted two counts of racially and religiously aggravated harassment, two counts of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress, threatening to destroy or damage property and fraud at a hearing last summer.
He was sentenced last week, having been in custody for over six months awaiting the hearing.
"The sentencing for Sha hopefully marks the end of a distressing period for me, my family and my staff," Ms Ali said.
"We have been exposed to a continuous stream of abuse and harassment over the past few years."
She also called for more funding for mental health services to help prevent similar crimes before they reach the court system.