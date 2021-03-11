Sarah Everard 'brought joy to our lives', says her family
- Published
Sarah Everard's family have paid tribute to her, saying she "brought so much joy to our lives".
The 33-year-old was last seen in south London on 3 March, walking home alone from a friend's house in Clapham.
After extensive searches, Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed "human remains" were found in woodland near Ashford, Kent on Wednesday.
A serving Met officer, aged in his 40s, arrested on suspicion of Ms Everard's murder remains in custody.
The man, who works with the force's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was earlier taken to hospital suffering from head injuries.
A woman in her 30s, who was arrested in Kent at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail until mid-April, the Met said.
In a statement, Ms Everard's family appealed for more information to "help solve this terrible crime".
They said: "Sarah was bright and beautiful - a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.
"She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives."
The statement followed news that the officer suspected of kidnapping and murdering Ms Everard was taken to hospital for a head injury sustained while in custody.
The Met said the suspect was treated, discharged and returned to the police station where he is being held.
He remains in custody after an application to extend his detention was granted at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court, the Met said.
Ms Everard, a marketing executive, was last seen in doorbell video footage walking alone down a main road near Clapham at 21:30 GMT, with police saying it was unclear if she reached her home in Brixton.
The former Durham University student, who is originally from York, had been wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers.
Her family thanked friends and the public for supporting them.
They added: "We are so grateful to the police and would like to thank them for all they are doing.
"We are now pleading for additional help from the public."
Disappearance timeline:
- 3 March: Sarah Everard vanishes after leaving a friend's house on Leathwaite Road, Clapham, about 21:00 GMT
- 5 March: Met Police are "increasingly concerned" for Ms Everard and make an appeal on Twitter
- 6 March: Ms Everard's family say her disappearance is "totally out of character" as officers search Clapham Common's ponds
- 7 March: Footage taken from a doorbell camera shows Ms Everard walking alone along the A205 Poynder Road towards Tulse Hill at 21:30. Police say it is unclear whether or not she reached her house in Brixton
- 8 March: More than 120 calls are made from the public on the case and more than 750 homes are visited as part of the investigation
- 9 March: A serving officer is arrested in Kent along with a woman who is held on suspicion of assisting an offender
- 10 March: Met Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave describes the arrest as "shocking and deeply disturbing". Extensive searches are carried out in parts of Kent. Later in the evening Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said human remains have been found in a woodland in Kent
- 11 March: Suspect taken to hospital after suffering head injuries while in custody. The woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is released on bail