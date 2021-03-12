Sarah Everard: Body found in woodland confirmed as missing woman
- Published
A body that was found during the search for Sarah Everard has been confirmed by police as hers.
The 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared as she walked home in south London last week.
A serving Met officer remains in custody having been held on suspicion of Ms Everard's kidnap and murder.
Speaking outside New Scotland Yard, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave confirmed the body found in woodland near Ashford, Kent, was Ms Everard's.
He said her family had been informed of the "most distressing news" and were being supported.
Mr Ephgrave said: "As you know, on Wednesday evening detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent.
"The body has now been recovered and formal identification procedure has now been undertaken."
Ms Everard was last seen on 3 March walking alone down a main road in Clapham at 21:30 GMT, with police saying it was unclear whether she reached her home in Brixton.
Mr Ephgrave added: "Specialist officers remain in constant contact with Sarah's family, and will continue to support them throughout the investigation and beyond.
"That investigation continues at a pace and we have hundreds of officers working round the clock to establish the full circumstances of Sarah's disappearance, and her murder."
Disappearance timeline:
- 3 March: Sarah Everard vanishes after leaving a friend's house on Leathwaite Road, Battersea, about 21:00 GMT
- 5 March: Met Police are "increasingly concerned" for Ms Everard and make an appeal on Twitter
- 6 March: Ms Everard's family say her disappearance is "totally out of character" as officers search Clapham Common's ponds
- 7 March: Footage taken from a doorbell camera shows Ms Everard walking alone along the A205 Poynder Road towards Tulse Hill at 21:30. Police say it is unclear whether or not she reached her house in Brixton
- 8 March: More than 120 calls are made from the public on the case and more than 750 homes are visited as part of the investigation
- 9 March: A serving officer is arrested in Kent along with a woman who is held on suspicion of assisting an offender
- 10 March: Met Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave describes the arrest as "shocking and deeply disturbing". Extensive searches are carried out in parts of Kent. Later in the evening Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said human remains have been found in a woodland in Kent
- 11 March: Suspect taken to hospital after suffering head injuries while in custody. The woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is released on bail
- 12 March: Body found in Kent woodland confirmed to be Ms Everard's