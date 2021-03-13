Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens appears in court charged with murder
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.
Wayne Couzens, 48, was arrested on Tuesday after the 33-year-old disappeared when walking home to Brixton from Clapham in south London last week.
Ms Everard's body was found in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, Westminster Magistrates Court heard.
Mr Couzens wore a grey tracksuit as he appeared for the brief hearing.
He appeared to have a red wound on his head and spoke quietly when asked to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Mr Couzens in custody to appear again at the Old Bailey on 16 March.
Mr Couzens joined the force in 2018, most recently serving in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, an armed unit responsible for guarding the Parliamentary estate and embassies in London.
His main job was uniformed patrol of diplomatic buildings and Scotland Yard said he was not on duty at the time of Ms Everard's disappearance.
The court heard Ms Everard's body was found inside a builder's bag and identified through the use of dental records.
Mr Couzens, of Deal, in Kent, was taken to hospital for a second time in 48 hours on Friday for treatment to another head injury suffered in custody, before he was discharged and returned to a police station.
He was previously treated in hospital for a separate head wound on Thursday, also sustained in custody when he was alone in his cell.