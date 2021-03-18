Wembley baby death: Mother was insane when she 'sacrificed' son
A mother was suffering from insanity when she killed her five-month-old son, an Old Bailey jury has found.
Mariam Benzain said she was instructed by Allah to sacrifice her son Elias Biad when she cut the baby's throat.
The 32-year-old admitted killing her baby at the family home in Preston Road, Wembley, on 22 July 2020.
Jurors decided she was not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and she will be detained in a psychiatric hospital without limit of time.
The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, said: "In my judgment you remain extremely ill, dangerous and in need of further treatment which is available."
The court previously heard Benzain, who also has two school-age children from a previous marriage in her native Morocco, had previously suffered postnatal depression, and was considered to be bipolar
Prosecutor Zoe Johnson QC told the court that Benzain was "suffering from a disease of the mind" at the time of the attack, the symptoms of which were "grandiose delusions and instructive, auditory hallucinations telling her she needed, in effect, to sacrifice her son to save the world".
Ms Johnson said: "Shortly before 9am, the defendant called her husband - she told him that she had killed their son. She said: 'I slaughtered Elias ... Allah told me to slaughter him."'
'Go to heaven'
The court heard Mr Abdelilah Biad discovered his son's body after being driven home from his job as a street cleaner, by a colleague.
Emergency services staff were called and found significant injuries to the baby's neck.
The court heard Benzain later told a doctor her actions had been "on the spur of the moment", and that she "received thoughts from Allah" that she had to kill Elias in order to "go to heaven".
Ms Johnson said: "She strongly believed that she had not committed a crime but had acted for humanity's benefit.
"She did not believe that she was mentally unwell or needed any help."