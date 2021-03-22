Stamford Hill attack: Pregnant woman punched in street
Police are hunting a man after a pregnant woman was assaulted on a street in Stamford Hill.
CCTV posted on social media by a Jewish security group, Shomrim, showed the woman being followed down a side street, before a man appeared to put a pillow case or cloth over her head.
She was then punched in the stomach several times before he ran off.
The Met said a 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Officers were called shortly after 19:00 GMT on Thursday, 18 March to Manor Road, in Stamford Hill.
The Met said the assault had taken place around half an hour earlier.
Shomrim said that the victim was pregnant.
A Met spokesperson confirmed the she had received minor injuries but "was now okay".
Officers have yet to establish a motive, or determine whether this was a hate crime.
The spokesperson said officers were aware of "similar incidents in the area" but were not currently linking them.
There have been no arrests so far in connection with the incident.