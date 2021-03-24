Freddie the seal death: Barrister 'heartbroken' over attack by her dog
A barrister says she is "heartbroken" after her dog attacked a popular seal known as Freddie Mercury.
The seal, named after the late Queen singer, had won the hearts of residents frolicking in the River Thames near Hammersmith Bridge in Barnes.
But after the attack on Sunday, vets decided to put the seal down by vets as his injuries were so serious.
Dog owner Rebecca Sabben-Clare QC said she "apologises unreservedly" and will not face charges over the incident.
In a statement, the commercial barrister said: "I am heartbroken by this terrible accident.
"As an animal lover, I fully understand the dismay that has been expressed.
"I apologise unreservedly for what happened."
Freddie's wounds included a broken bone, dislocation of a flipper and damage to joints, ligaments and nerves.
Ms Sabben-Clare said she wished "in hindsight" that she had put her dog on a lead but at the time "it did not seem necessary".
She added: "I left for my own safety and that of my dog, believing that there was nothing that I could do to help as the seal was being looked after by a vet and help had been. I offered my contact details to the vet before leaving."
The Oxford graduate was interviewed by the RSPCA and also contacted police, who, she said, have since confirmed they will not bring any charges.
The BBC have contacted the Met for comment.
Ms Sabben-Clare has made a donation to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Tilbury, which treated the seal.
"What wonderful work it does," she added.
Common or harbour seals can often be seen in and along the Thames, with the Zoological Society of London's Thames Marine Mammal Survey reporting 117 sightings of the semi-aquatic mammals this year.