Man arrested in south-west London over suspected terror plot
- Published
A man has been arrested in south-west London on suspicion of planning an act of terrorism.
The Met Police originally held the 53-year-old on Monday for the alleged possession of explosives.
He was further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.
Specialist officers are continuing to search the property where the man was arrested.
The Met's Counter Terrorism Command said, following a risk assessment, there was no need to evacuate any other premises.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.