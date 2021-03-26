Covid: Data shows rise in Londoners walking, running and cycling in lockdown
More and more of us have taken up walking, running and cycling as part of our daily exercise regimes because of the coronavirus pandemic, new data has found.
The exercise app Strava has some interesting figures on what has happened to our exercise habits since the first lockdown was introduced a little over a year ago.
The app, which has millions of users, records your activity and can give you detail on how far you have gone for example, or how fast.
Data shows in February 2021 during lockdown, there was a huge upturn in walking. There were 6.3 times more walkers in London and the South East compared to the same time last year.
Research suggests cycling has increased by more than 35% in London and by nearly 50% in the South East.
Last March, Nicola Hobbs shielded for 12 weeks as she has asthma.
It was only during a conversation with her GP after 12 weeks that it emerged she did not need to shield at all, and had been the victim of a clerical error.
Now she says she is making up for lost time and has started to cycle in London.
Less traffic and also the protected cycle lanes in central London, has made this new hobby possible and her haven is Hyde Park.
"I'll keep cycling and keep encouraging people to cycle as well," she told me.
"I think once your fear levels drop or you become accustomed to traffic, it's much easier to cycle anywhere. It's unlocked doors for me that were previously closed."
Indoor cycling is also on the increase in the capital. According to Strava it is up 24% compared to the previous year.
Steve Walker and his family in London got into it using an indoor cycling app as they had to shield.
Even a charity bike ride that usually happens in March switched online.
"We have plugged our bikes into a smart trainer," Steve said. "So, we have been meeting up with friends, racing and still competing."
"We've turned it into a 24-hour relay with six teams each doing 1,500km. We're raising money for Coram the youth charity and aim to raise £150,000 via JustGiving."
Better weather in the first lockdown saw more favourable conditions for cycling. That then dips after summer but then increases again even over winter during the second lockdown, which is unusual.
One theory is the drop shows when motor traffic returned to the roads, athletes switched back to other activities.
Or perhaps other distractions came into play, like pubs and restaurants re-opening. Certainly there were big changes.
Interestingly, these heat maps show where in London people are exercising.
Simon Klima, from Strava, said his company had seen an 82% increase across all activities - cycling, running and walking:
"I think being active has become the best part of people's day," he said.
"There's a lot of uncertainty and anxiety about what's happening from one day to the next but that one bit of certainty can be that hour you get outside doing some exercise.
"I think people take a lot of positivity out of that - it brings them joy."
Simon said there had been a noticeable spike in the number of female cyclists using Strava's app.
"A large barrier for women to get into cycling is safety," he added.
"There are a couple of things that have helped - one is quieter streets. Certainly towards the beginning of lockdown the roads were much quieter.
"If there is some chink of light, it's perhaps the nation has got healthier and adopted new habits around exercise and active travel."