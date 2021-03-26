Shakeel Mohammad: Missing man 'could be crime victim'
- Published
The family of a man who went missing in west London more than a week ago fear he may have been "the victim of a crime".
Shakeel Mohammad, 25, was last seen on 16 March as he went for a walk around a park in Hanwell, police said.
The university student was wearing a dark zipped jacket, dark top and dark trousers on the day he disappeared.
His older brother, Muhammad Nabeel, 28, said the disappearance "is extremely out of character".
Mr Mohammad suffers from an eating disorder which left him "very weak", his brother said.
"He went to visit the park, which is something he always does and he was happy on that day but he didn't return home," Mr Nabeel said.
All of Mr Mohammad's possessions — including clothes, his wallet and phone — had been left at home.
"He always went out for two to three hours, but he would often leave his phone and wallet behind. He didn't need them and knew his way back," Mr Nabeel said.
"We really believe some serious accident happened or he has been the victim of crime."
Mr Mohammed, who lives with his sister and studied at Buckinghamshire New University, had arrived to London about a month ago from Pakistan to pursue a degree in artificial intelligence.
Mr Nabeel said his brother did not know anyone else besides his family members.
The family said they are hoping to organise a search party this weekend around the nearby parks.