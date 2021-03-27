Shakeel Mohammad found in hospital 'safe and well'
- Published
A man who went missing in Hanwell, west London, more than a week ago has been found safe and well, his family said.
Shakeel Mohammad had not been seen since 16 March when he went to a park.
The 25-year-old's family had described his disappearance as being "extremely out of character" and they were worried he had been "the victim of a crime".
However, they told the BBC he had arrived at a London hospital "safe and well" and thanked all those who had offered their "support and prayers".
Mr Mohammad had only been in London for about a month, having arrived from Pakistan to pursue a degree in artificial intelligence.
