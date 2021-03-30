Abuse scandal: Private schools 'prioritise profits over pupils'
Students at private schools who claim they have been sexually abused by fellow pupils have said they feel less important than profits.
The number of allegations made by pupils on the Everyone's Invited website now number in their thousands.
Children as young as nine posted testimonies alleging assault, harassment and rape.
Some schools have been accused of turning a blind eye to complaints over fears of tarnishing their reputation.
The website Everyone's Invited was set up last year as a place where victims can post anonymous accounts of abuse they had suffered.
Many of the accounts describe allegations of sexual harassment and sexual violence carried out against young women by young men who are at school or college or university with them, or part of the same social groups.
Most of the posts are anonymous, but since BBC Newsnight reported on the claims last week, a national debate has been triggered on how our schools are run. There are even calls for a public inquiry.
'His needs before mine'
One girl said she was raped by a boy at her private school. After reporting it to her teachers a year later, she says they handed the allegation to the police and then "washed their hands of it to protect their image".
Speaking anonymously, she said: "I think the boy who raped me was one of their brightest students. So therefore it was his needs above mine, they didn't want him to be removed. They didn't want him to have his prefect badge taken away because it would affect his future.
"And they want to be able to say, oh, yeah, we taught this child and they were so bright, so they didn't do anything. He didn't get any sanctions. They just didn't want to get in his way.
"I've been on antidepressants for a year and almost went on anti-anxiety tablets to help with my sleeping because obviously that's been affected".
The mother of another affected pupil believes "there was a fear of what other people, families, parents might think".
"And if you think about a private school, they need people to be coming to pay their bills. They need the next intake," she said.
"And if they are embroiled in a scandal, that's going to have an impact on them".
Highgate School in London is among the private schools caught up in the claims.
'Failed to support me'
A former student of the school says when she took her claims to staff, she was ignored: "A friend raped me at a party in Year 13 [upper sixth].
"Afterwards, one of his friends took advantage of me and engaged me in sexual activity with him. I reported the rape to the school eight days afterwards - and so began their massive failure to support me.
"In a meeting with my parents, a senior member of staff said 'alcohol was involved', suggesting that this made my situation less legitimate.
"I was told that it was merely my word against his".
BBC Newsnight has seen a several-page dossier containing hundreds of testimonies saying similar things.
The school said it is launching an "immediate external review of the sexual abuse and harassment allegations" and is "working on an anti-sexism plan".
Private schools rely on private financing through the fees they charge. Some of those listed on the Everyone's Invited website charge more than £20,000 a year. Students from these schools often go to the best universities.
But there are calls for less focus on academia and more focus on behaviour and attitudes.
Sir Anthony Seldon, the former head of independent Wellington School called the emerging scandal "a horror".
"We need to have a revitalised education system that really does the best for every child... instead of just giving them all the educational advantages but also the development of their holistic character, their creativity, their ability to be able to perform well in work and in society, knowing how to manage their mental health.
"I mean, goodness, school is about so much more than just tests and exams".
The Department for Education has reiterated that it is working with the police to provide support and protection to those reporting abuse.
The alleged victims are hoping that shining a very public light onto their claims can lead to change - but some fear when that spotlight is switched off, these changing attitudes could fade.