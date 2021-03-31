Cameron Murfitt stabbing: Two convicted over teenager's death
Two men have been convicted of stabbing a teenager to death in south-east London last year.
Cameron Murfitt, 18, was knocked off his bicycle in Woolwich by a car being driven by then 22-year-old Mario Gruda.
Mason Bridle, the 17-year-old passenger, got out of the vehicle and repeatedly stabbed Mr Murfitt.
Gruda was found guilty of manslaughter, while Bridle was convicted of murder. The pair will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on 30 April.
Passers-by tried to help Mr Murfitt when he was attacked in March 2020 but he died at the scene from a stab wound to the thigh.
