Blue plaque planned to commemorate Diana, Princess of Wales
A blue plaque to commemorate the life and legacy of Diana, Princess of Wales, is due to be erected later this year.
It is thought it will be placed at her Earl's Court flat, where she lived for several years as Lady Diana Spencer before marrying Prince Charles.
The plaque will be put up later in the year to mark what would have been her 60th birthday, English Heritage said.
It is one of six plaques planned for London in 2021, to help address the gender imbalance.
The flat at 60 Coleherne Court, was shared with a number of Diana's girlfriends and was said to have had a sign above her bedroom door which read "Chief Chick".
The apartment was reportedly bought by her parents for £50,000 when the princess - then Lady Diana Spencer - was 18 and working at a kindergarten in Pimlico.
Anna Eavis, English Heritage's curatorial director, said the princess' campaigns to highlight issues like HIV/Aids and landmines - and her enduring appeal as "an inspiration and cultural icon to many"- were deciding factors.
Only 14% of the capital's Blue Plaques honour women.
Princess Diana was nominated by the London Assembly after the body ran a #BackthePlaque campaign asking Londoners to suggest women worthy of the recognition.
Ms Eavis said half of the new plaques placed in London this year will be dedicated to women, but recognised that "we still have a long way to go to address the gender imbalance that has ensued since the first blue plaque went up over 150 years ago".
Other recipients include peace campaigner and crystallographer Dame Kathleen Lonsdale, social reformer Caroline Norton, designer Jean Muir, former slave and campaigner Ellen Craft, and barrister Helena Normanton.