Pimlico Academy amends uniform policy after pupils protest
- Published
A secondary school head teacher has agreed to amend uniform policy and take down a union flag following a mass walk-out by pupils
Students at Pimlico Academy, who claimed school dress code rules discriminated against Muslim and black pupils. held a protest on Wednesday,
One told the BBC they took action having felt they had "been ignored".
Headmaster Daniel Smith apologised to staff and students, adding he regretted "that it came to this".
Tensions between the school's senior leadership and its parents and pupils began in August 2020 when the new uniform policy was imposed.
Among the new rules was a ban on afro haircuts which could "block the views" of other pupils in class.
Other complaints included the flying of a union jack on the school building.
Farah, one of the students who organised the protest, said pupils "have been exposed to an immense amount of change" since September.
She said they organised a petition but still felt ignored "so that is why we decided to do a protest as the next step".
In a statement, Mr Smith confirmed he had met the protesters and agreed to review school policies and parts of the curriculum.
He said they had discussed the flying of the flag "at length" and it "will not be flown at the academy" again before a review was carried out.
Speaking about the school uniform policy, Mr Smith said he was "able to reassure students that their previous representations on these points had been the motivation for reflection which, in turn, resulted in revision to the relevant polices taking place".
He also apologised to staff and students, saying that those involved in protest were "passionate about the things that matter to them and acutely attuned to injustice".
Mr Smith added: "I admire them hugely for this though I regret that it came to this."
On Tuesday, the National Education Union (NEU) passed a motion of no confidence in the head teacher and moved towards balloting for industrial action.
"This vote is in response to serious failures of management which members believe are bringing the school into disrepute," regional secretary Pauline Buchanan said.
"As well as NEU members' trade dispute over the industrial issues, members have strongly expressed their solidarity with students' concerns and their desire for an anti-racist school," regional secretary Pauline Buchanan said.